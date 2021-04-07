Trisha’s film to get Tamil New Year premiere on OTT

Trisha Krishnan’s much-awaited thriller Paramapadham Vilayaatu is all set to premiere on Disney Hotstar on April 14, on the occasion of Tamil New year. Trisha Krishnan’s much-awaited thriller Paramapadham Vilayaatu is all set to premiere on Disney Hotstar on April 14, on the occasion of Tamil New year.

Sources say that the film will release on an OTT platform on April 14. However, the terms and conditions haven’t been finalised yet.

There will be an official confirmation on this over the weekend. Paramapadham Vilayattu is directed by debutant K Thirugnanam and produced by 24Hrs Entertainment. The film also stars Nandha, Richard, AL Azhagappan, and Vela Ramamoorthy, among others.

Trisha will be seen playing a doctor in the film. Meanwhile Trisha has Raangi and Ponniyin Selvan in Tamil and Ram with Mohanlal in Malayalam.