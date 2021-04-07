Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya come together

Moj, India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj to strengthen its brand recall as the ‘ultimate entertainment destination’.

As part of the campaign, Moj has teamed up with Tollywood heart-throb Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood diva Ananya Pandey as brand ambassadors; they will be seen on the app’s brand videos and also as creators on Moj.

The commercials were launched on 3rd April in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi keeping in view Moj’s diverse audience across the country.

While Vijay Deverakonda will help double down on the brand presence in south India, Ananya Pandey will drive relevance and boost brand affinity in the priority Hindi speaking markets.