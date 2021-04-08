Arun Vijay’s next titled Border

duo Arun Vijay and Arivazhagan are working together in an action thriller. The latest update we hear is thatis the tentative title of the film.

All in Pictures’ Vijay Raghavendra is bankrolling the high-budget action thriller.

Regina Cassandra, debutant actress Steffy Patel and Baks Bagavathy are playing pivotal characters in this intense action thriller. Both Arun Vijay and Regina Cassandra have enough action scenes in the film while Steffy Patel is said to be playing Arun’s pair.

Besides Arivazhagan’s film, Arun Vijay has Agni Siragugal, Sinam, and a yet-untitled film with director Hari in the pipeline.