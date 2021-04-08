Realised importance of mental health while playing for India: Hardik

Chennai: India and Mumbai Indians hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday said he realized the importance of mental health while playing international cricket and credited his family for keeping him in the right space.

When I play international cricket, mentally I realized, because the kind of pressure that came into your life. Obviously, life change for us, but as an individual, you need to cope with all the things, Hardik said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on its official Twitter handle.

So for me I realized that mental health is also important, where my family played a big role to make sure that I am in right space.

The focus on mental health has grown in the last year with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing players to stay in bio-bubbles, where their life is restricted to hotels and stadiums.