Sayaji Shinde on a mission

‘Gaadi Bandh, No Fikar!’ is the new campaign featuring veteran actor Sayaji Shinde to help address car breakdowns, finding a mechanic in 20 minutes and assist stranded vehicles anywhere, anytime through the mobile app Auto i Care that provides 24×7 emergency roadside assistance.

The actor, popular in mainstream as well as regional cinema and also a social activist for environment issues is happy about the association with the app.

‘I have always wanted my advertisements to reflect social awareness along with product information. What drew me towards Auto i Care is its sheer passion shown towards roadside assistance services, which is highly commendable,’ he said.