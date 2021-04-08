‘Sultan has wooed masses’

I felt like a child when I heard the story of Sultan. All credits to my director Bakiyaraj Kannan for the success of the movie, said Karthi.

Speaking at the success meet of Sultan, Karthi said, ‘When I heard the narration, Bakiyaraj Kannan said that I would be surrounded by 100 men always who always ready to do anything for me impressed me. I felt lile a child when I heard the script’.

He said, ‘Lal, Mayilsamy, Yogi Babu gave their best. Rashmika Mandana was comfortable to work with. Producer S R Prabhu patiently waited for three years. People now rejoice in theatres’.

On his part Bakiyaraj Kannan said, ‘All credits to my producer. We are happy with response in theatres. Karthi sir gave his best. Lal sir was like a father figure to me on the sets. Music composers Vivek – Mervin done a remarkable job while Yuvan Shankar’s BGM made it a wholesome entertainer’.

Producer S R Prabhu, Lal, Senrayan, Vivek-Mervin, Mayilsamy, Ponvannan, among others spoke on the occasion.