TN’s daily Covid count crosses 4,000

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 4,276 new cases, and the total number of inflections has touched 9,15,386.

According to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department, the capital city of Chennai registered 1,520 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 2,59,320.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 398 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 107 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 199 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 45 and 427 new cases, respectively. Nineteen patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 12,840.

On the positive side, 1,869 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 8,72,415.