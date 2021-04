Udhayanidhi Stalin is planning to begin the shoot of the Tamil remake of the critically acclaimed Hindi film Article 15 by April-end.

Udhayanidhi Stalin will be seen reprising Ayushmann Khurrana’s role in the Article 15 remake. Kanaa filmmaker Arunraja Kamaraj will be helming the remake.

Produced by Raahul, Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios will be bankrolling the film.

Besides Article 15, Udhay also has Kannai Nambathey with Mu. Maran and a film with Thadam director Magizh Thirumeni in the pipeline.