Virat Kohli’s new job

Chennai: Cricketer Virat Kohli has been roped in as the brand ambassador of Vivo.

A 360-degree marketing approach will characterise the smartphone company’s association with Kohli.

Virat Kohli said, ‘I am really looking forward to this association. As a sportsperson, I understand the importance of consistency and commitment in the game.’

Nipun Marya, director- brand strategy, Vivo India, said, ‘We are thrilled to have Virat Kohli on board. Collaborating with someone as effervescent as Virat is a great way to better connect with our young consumers.’