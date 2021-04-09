A movie about Bharatham

Filmmaker Saisriram’s Kumara Sambavam is based on Bharathanatyam. Says Saisriram’s, ‘Bharathanatyam has been shown in bad light in cinema in the past. Filmmaker Saisriram’s Kumara Sambavam is based on Bharathanatyam. Says Saisriram’s, ‘Bharathanatyam has been shown in bad light in cinema in the past.

Both in Varalaru and Viswaroopam, Ajith and Kamal Haasan were shown developing feminine characteristics after they learn classical dance. It is not the case. This compelled me to do kumara Sambavam’.

‘My father PK Muthu was a great dancer. He worked as dance master in many films. He taught Bharatham to Sivaji Ganesan’.

It was shocking to see an actor lile Kamal Haasan showing Bharatham dancers in such poor light, he said.

‘Kumara Sambavam aims to break all false propaganda about Bharathanatyam. We shot the movie with a purpose. Shooting is completed and post production is on’.