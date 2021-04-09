Are you mad over donuts?

Chennai: Summer is here but the current restrictions on stepping out can dampen our spirits.

To spread happiness during such difficult times, Mad Over Donuts has launched a summer special range of mango donuts.

It said mangoes are the all-time favourite of MOD customers and they wait all year long for this season.

Soft fluffy donuts filled with mango jams dipped in white chocolate glaze, some topped with dark chocolate mousse and some adorned with mango-flavoured chocolate shavings and cheese creams are the highlights.

The special range is a delight to cheesecake and chocolate lovers as it has interesting fillings, stuffing and toppings.