Covid: Movement to be restricted in Chennai streets with large number of cases

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to reintroduce stricter containment initiatives in areas where there are clusters or emerging clusters of Covid-19 cases.

Officials said in streets with a large number of Covid-positive residents, movement would be restricted.

The entry points would be cordoned off, while Corporation and police staff would be deputed to maintain records of those leaving and returning to the containment zones.

Tamilnadu has recorded over 4000 Covid-19 cases for the first time in five months, on Thursday.

Amid sharp increase in positive cases, the Tamilnadu government on Thursday announced several restrictions from 10 April to prevent the spread of virus.