Five arrested for Arakkonam murders

Chennai: Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of two men at Arakkonam.

Sources said that two persons were arrested last evening and three more have been arrested today morning.

It is said that the two youngsters were allegedly stabbed to death while three others were grievously injured during a clash between two groups of men belonging to different cases on Wednesday.

The deceased, both Dalits, were identified as Arjunan (26) of Soghanur village and Suriya (26) of Sembedu village. They died after being stabbed while Madhan, Vallarasu, and Soundarajan suffered grievous injuries.

Tension prevailed in the area following the murder. However, police officers rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

VCK functionaries charged that the crime was politically motivated as the attacked youths had campaigned for VCK candidate J Gowthama Sannah in Arakkonam (reserved) constituency. VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has announced a State-wide protest on Saturday.