Indian cloud market pegged at $2.2 million

Chennai: The Indian cloud computing market is pegged at $2.2 billion, according to a recent NASSCOM study while adoption of public cloud services is expected to grow to $4.1 billion as per a forecast by Gartner Inc., a US-based research and advisory company.

A public cloud computing platform SpeedCloud has been launched and it is being made available for global markets.

Powered by Intel, Canonical and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, SpeedCloud is NxtGen’s endeavour to simplify and strengthen the adoption of opensource technologies in the country.

According to a statement, SpeedCloud is based on OpenStack and is uniquely equipped to help users to adopt cloud services at value based price points, compared to existing industry options.

Enterprises should save up to 82 per cent compared to global service providers and also get superior performance, it added.