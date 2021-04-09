IPL 2021: I expect the guys to play with intensity, says Kohli

To all the new guys who have joined us, welcome to this amazing group. As you know from the guys who have played here in the past, the atmosphere, the energy throughout the season will be amazing and the only thing I expect from you guys is to make the most of the time that we spend on the field whether it is a practice session, game drills it is needless to mention. I expect the guys to play with intensity, that’s the way we have always played and that won’t change, Kohli said in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of the RCB on Wednesday.

Kohli further recalled last year’s success as the side reached the playoffs. He said it was the right direction towards their goal and this year also he expects the same.

Last year was the great step in the right direction for us and I feel like our squad is even stronger this year and I expect good things to happen again. But a lot of enjoyment happened last year and the focus to make the most of the time we had especially in our practice sessions, he added.