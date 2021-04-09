IPL, Video anthem & 100 commentators

Chennai: This Vivo IPL 2021, Disney+ Hotstar VIP gives cricket fans a new reason to enjoy the game as it launches a multilingual anthem ‘India Ki Vibe Alag Hai’.

Kick-starting the tournament this year with the uproar that brings diverse cultures of India together, the league will once again see fans cheering for their favourite teams.

Capturing this inter-city rivalry and friendly banter, the anthem symbolises the many emotions of cricket fans.

Meanwhile, Star and Disney India, the official media rights holder and host broadcaster, has announced a panel of 100 commentators for the marquee tournament.

The line-up includes a mix of Regional and English commentators, who will give viewers and fans an option to enjoy the games with live commentary in the language of their choice.