Chennai: Kauvery Group of Hospitals has launched Centers of Excellence (CoE) across all its units – Chennai, Trichy, Salem, Hosur and Bengaluru.

The liver care units shall have dedicated ICU, operation theatres and treatment areas for recovery, the hospital said.

“The centers will also provide 360-degree care which would include diagnosis, treatment, transplantation, post-surgery care.” The CoEs recently performed six living donor liver transplantations, it added.