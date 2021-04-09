Maoists release abducted CRPF commando

New Delhi: After spending five days in Maoist captivity, Central Reserve police force (CRPF) personnel Rakeshwar Singh Manhas walked free on Thursday evening after the rebels released him at an undisclosed location in the forests of South Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

Manhas was released in the presence of social worker Dharampal Saini and Gondwana Samaj chief Gelam Boraiya — they were in talks with Maoists for the jawan’s safe return — and hundreds of villagers.

An 11-member team that went to bring Manhas back also featured seven local journalists.

Manhas was part of a 450-odd team which came under attack while retreating from an anti-Naxal operation on 3 April.

He was declared missing by the police after a search and rescue operation the next day. As many as 22 security personnel were killed in the attack.