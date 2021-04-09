Not wearing a mask or spitting in public to attract fine in Chennai

Chennai: A day after the Tamilnadu government announced a string of regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Greater Chennai Corporation today decided to impose fines for violation of Covid norms like not wearing a mask or spitting in public.

The civic body has announced that those violating the coronavirus norms would have to pay hefty fines ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 5,000.

According to the Corporation, Rs 200 fine is to be imposed on people who don’t wear face masks in public places. Moreover, the fine for spitting in public places has been fixed at Rs 500 and those found doing the same would be challaned on the spot.

The Corporation will also be issuing fines for violating social distancing norms at public places and the amount has been fixed at Rs 500 for the same.

Major hotspots in the spread of the pandemic have been markets, salons, big stores and other such commercial establishments like gyms and restaurants. The fine for violating social distancing norms in such places would be Rs 5,000.

To ensure that the rules are strictly enforced, the Chennai Corporation has set a target for officers in each zone to collect fines for violation of guidelines. Employees who fail to achieve the targets will face disciplinary action.

Amid sharp increase in Covid positive cases with the daily tally crossing the 4,000 mark, the Tamilnadu government on Thursday announced several restrictions from 10 April to prevent the spread of virus.

An official release here said temple all festivals, religious events and congregations were banned from 10 April, while restricting allowing public in temples and other places of worship only till 8 pm.

The government also banned small traders at the Koyambedu wholesale market alone and also in major and whosale markets in the districts.

While restricting fruit and vegetables shops, shopping malls, large format stores, jewellery stores to operate only with 50 per cent capacity till 11 pm, it also said that only 50 per cent capacity allowed at tea shops, restaurants, allowed to operate till 2300 hrs with dining and take aways.

Similarly only 50 per cent capacity will be allowed in the recreation clubs, entertainment and amusement parks, large event venues, zoos, parks, museums.

The release said theatres, cinema screens in malls and stand alone theatres were allowed to function with only 50 per cent capacity from the present 100 per cent.