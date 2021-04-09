Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip passes away

Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who was recently hospitalised and underwent a successful heart procedure, died on Friday, Buckingham Palace announced.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” it said in a statement.

Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, had left a London hospital on March 16 after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital on 16 February after he felt unwell and was given treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, illness.

He was transferred briefly at the start of this month to a specialist cardiac centre at another London hospital, where he underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.