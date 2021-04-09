Safe Tamil New Year fete amid corona

Chennai: Festivals are those days that people like to cherish with their loved ones. Tamil New Year or Putthandu is one of the most awaited festivals in Tamilnadu.

Since the New Year ushers in new hope, on this day people pray to God to bless them with good health, wealth, and prosperity.

While it is not possible to go out and meet people amid the pandemic, we can definitely be safe and celebrate this auspicious occasion at home.

This year, Trell is commemorating the Tamil New Year by celebrating Chennai’s unique culture.

Renowned creators like Gayatri Rakesh, Saranya Upadhya, IshuDamu, Swetha Rao, Bintoo’s Tips will be creating festive videos.