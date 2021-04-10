South Korea to extend tightened quarantine measures

Seoul: South Korea on Friday announced its decision to extend the tightened quarantine measures for three more weeks amid an resurgence of new Covid-19 cases.

Under the country’s five-tier social-distancing guidelines, the third-highest Level 2 will be kept in place until May 2 in the Seoul metropolitan area, with the Level 1.5 to be placed in other areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ban on any gathering of five or more people will be imposed for three more weeks across the country.

Local governments will be allowed to adjust details on quarantine measures according to the severity of infections.

Under the Level 2, the operation of entertainment facilities such as nightclubs is prohibited, but local governments can let the facilities run until 10 p.m in accordance with the observance of sanitary measures.

The operation of multi-use facilities, such as restaurants, cafes, indoor sports facilities and karaoke rooms, are limited to 10:00 p.m. in the greater Seoul area under the Level 2 guidelines, but the business hours can be shortened until 9 p.m. if the virus spread worsens further.

No restriction will be levied nationwide on the business hours of other multi-use facilities, including movie theaters, internet cafes, private cram schools, study rooms, amusement parks, beauty shops and discount outlets.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 671 more cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 108,269.

The daily caseload stayed above 600 for the third straight day. The country’s death toll stood at 1,764.