TN’s daily Covid count nears 6,000

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 5,989 new cases, and the total number of inflections has touched 9,26,816.

According to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department, the capital city of Chennai registered 1,977 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 2,63,129.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 615 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 181 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 212 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 127 and 501 new cases, respectively. Twenty three patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 12,886.

On the positive side, 1,952 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 8,76,257.