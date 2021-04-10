Work to set up quarantine centres begins in Chennai

Chennai: The process of establishing quarantine centres has begun in Chennai. It is said that 15 facilities will be established in the first phase.

Sources said that the Covid care centres are getting ready at private and government colleges.

Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that people should immediately go to the hospital as soon as they develop coronavirus symptoms.

“Field workers have been appointed for 15 zones in Chennai. Night curfew might be imposed if people do not follow coronavirus precautions. People should understand the seriousness of the situation and should cooperate with the government,” he added.

He said that coronavirus cases are on the rise in every district of Tamilnadu. “Taminadu contributes to three per cent of total coronavirus cases in India. Wearing mask and maintaining social distance are the only way to be safe from coronavirus,” he added.

He further said that there is no shortage of corona vaccine in Tamilnadu. “Very few people above the age of 45 are taking the vaccine. This is disappointing. The interest which people above 60 years showed is not seen among those above 45 years. A few who are vaccinated are also affected by the virus, but it does not get severe,” he said.

He also said that there will be 70 to 80 per cent increase in immunity during the gap between the first dose and second dose of vaccine.