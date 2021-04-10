World leaders mourn Prince Philip’s death

London: Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip passed away on Friday. Prince Philip was a steadfast presence by the Queen for more than 7 decades of their marriage. Reactions poured in from world leaders after the news of Prince Philip’s death.

UK

PM Boris Johnson said that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, earned the affection of generations at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world.

We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Prime Minister said outside 10 Downing Street.

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for peace for Prince Philip. My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace, he tweeted.

US

US President Joe Biden paid tribute to Philip as a selfless servant of Britain and its people. From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye — Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family, Biden said in a statement.

Australia and New Zealand

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in Australia to honour the passing of Prince Philip, who he said embodied a generation that we will never see again.

The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia, he said in a statement.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern also mourned Philip. She noted his close ties to New Zealand including as patron of the Duke of Edinburgh Hillary Award, a youth achievement programme named in honour of New Zealand mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary.

In over fifty years of The Award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the programme, she said.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Philip and sent his condolences to the Queen.Philip lived an exemplary life defined by bravery, a sense of duty and commitment to youth and the environment, he said on Twitter.

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said his death filled her with great sadness, sending her thoughts to the Queen.