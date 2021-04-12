Anjali clarifies on covid reports

Anjali has clarified that she has not tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, a unit member from Vakeel Saab informed that Anjali had caught the novel coronavirus and was under home quarantine. Anjali plays one of the three female leads in the Pawan Kalyan-starring courtroom drama.

The actor took to Twitter to deny the news. “All my well-wishers, my friends and beloved fans, I am happy to inform you I have NOT tested positive for COVID. It came to my notice that some news articles/websites reported that I tested positive which is completely false. I am safe and healthy and doing absolutely well. Stay safe and Take care, she wrote.