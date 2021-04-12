Anshu, Sonam win Olympic quota in wrestling

Mumbai: Wrestlers Anshu Malik (women’s 57kg) and Sonam Malik (women’s 62kg) guaranteed their places in the Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics after entering the final of their respective categories in the Asian Olympic qualifiers here.

The top two in each weight category are eligible for the Olympic quota place.

In the 57kg final, the 19-year-old Anshu will face Mongolia’s Khongorzul Boldsaikhan.

In the 62kg final, Sonam will face China’s Jia Long.

Earlier in the 2019 World Championships, Vinesh Phogat had won a quota in 53kg category for Olympics.