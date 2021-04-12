As TN’s daily Covid count nears 7000, CM issues new orders

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 6,711 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 9,40,145.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who chaired a high-level meeting today, said all government staff should get vaccine within two weeks. He also urged private companies to make arrangements for their workers to get vaccine.

“Covid is spreading fast. People are taking this serious,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

According to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department, the capital city of Chennai registered 2,105 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 2,67,181.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 611 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 277 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 333 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 157 and 604 new cases, respectively. Nineteen three patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 12,927.

On the positive side, 2,339 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 8,80,910.