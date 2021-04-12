Corona crisis: Chennai hospitals running out of beds

Chennai: Fresh cases of Covid-19 are rising and many private hospitals in the city have been turning away patients in the last few days. Government hospitals too are running short of beds, it is said.

In some big private hospitals in the city, beds are almost full as per Health Department data.

As beds in government hospitals are also filling up fast, hospitals are having a tough time managing additional non-Covid services. A senior government doctor said, ‘Last year, there was a lockdown, so the number of people coming to OP was less. But this is not the situation this year. Doctors and healthcare staff are having a tough time.’

After 225 days, fresh Covid-19 cases in Tamilnadu crossed the 6,000-mark on Sunday, with the State recording 6,618 new cases on a single day.

The State last crossed the figure on 30 August,2020. Chennai continued to report the maximum number of new cases (2,124) and deaths (12), with 15,761 cases currently active in the district.