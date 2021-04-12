Covid-19: India 2nd worst hit nation, records 1,68,912 cases

New Delhi: With 1,68,912 new Coronavirus cases, India recorded its highest single-day rise so far, thus taking the total tally to 1,35,27,717 today. India also became the second worst affected country in the world.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the death toll increased to 1,70,179 with 904 daily new fatalities.

The active cases have increased to 12,01,009 and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,21,56,529.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

According to the ICMR, 25,78,06,986 samples have been tested up to 11 April with 11,80,136 samples being tested on Sunday.