Jeep India ties up with Axis Bank

Chennai: Jeep India has announced a strategic partnership with Axis Bank to launch ‘Jeep Financial Services’, which will curate financial solutions for customers as well as dealers.

According to a press note, formation of this entity strategically supports the anticipated growth in Jeep India’s business and a consequent rise in its customer base.

“Jeep brand dealers will also benefit from this partnership as they will enjoy special interest rates and will contribute to a more seamless retail process. Axis Bank and Jeep India will get access to each other’s growing customer database.”