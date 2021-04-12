Maharashtra to impose 15-day full lockdown?

Mumbai: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to take a final decision on reimposing lockdown after a cabinet meeting on 14 April.

If sources are to be believed, the State government would imposed a complete lockdown for 15 days. Night curew is currently in place.

Meanwhile, the Central teams deputed to Maharashtra to coordinate the response to the coronavirus pandemic have observed that containment operations were sub-optimal in Satara, Sangli and Aurangabad districts.

The teams found ‘less than satisfactory perimeter control and lack of active surveillance’ in Covid-19 cases, the report sent by the Union Health Ministry said.

It added: “Efforts at surveillance and contact tracing were found to be sub-optimal in Buldhana, Satara, Aurangabad and Nanded, mostly due to limited manpower engaged in this task. The team from Bhandara has reported that most cases are being reported from outside of containment zones.”

The teams were rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and 9 districts of Punjab to assist the state health department and local authorities in Covid-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.