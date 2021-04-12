Mumbai Indians partner with Marriott Bonvoy

Chennai: As part of its multi-year partnership with Mumbai Indians, Marriott Bonvoy will launch

‘Marriott Bonvoy Moments’, which includes the opportunity to travel with members of the team for a holiday getaway.

A statement said members will be able to use their points to bid for fun and exciting

experiences for their families including coaching clinics for their kids. In addition, members also have the opportunity to go live on a social media channel with the Mumbai Indians and bid for signed memorabilia.

‘One of the top highlights for members is the chance to bid on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday experience with the Mumbai Indians’ players at a Marriott property in India.’