Nazriya Nazim took to Instagram to share some adorable photos of herself with her husband Fahadh Faasil. Nazriya Nazim took to Instagram to share some adorable photos of herself with her husband Fahadh Faasil.

In her caption, she wrote that they were in the mood for some selfies in the morning.

Nazriya can be seen sitting on Fahadh’s lap while he can be seen hugging her from behind. Nazriya often takes to Instagram to share photos of her everyday¬†weekend.