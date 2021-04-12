Over 50% SC test Covid positive, Judges to work from home

New Delhi: Amid a grim scenario of 50 per cent of its staff testing positive for Covid, the Supreme Court today decided that all Judges would function from their homes and the benches will assemble through video links.

According to the inputs, all the judges will hold video hearings from their respective residences. As several staff members of the Supreme Court have tested positive, all the courtrooms are currently being sanitised.

In view of the coronavirus cases being detected among the Supreme Court staff members, all the benches which are scheduled to sit at 10:30 am will sit at 11:30 am and those scheduled to sit at 11 am will sit at 12 noon in Supreme Court, today.

India is experiencing a ferocious new wave of the pandemic with around 10 lakh new cases being reported over the past week. Today was the sixth consecutive day it reported over a lakh daily cases with 1,68,912 new infections — the highest ever daily surge till now.