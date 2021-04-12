Rahul says ‘everyone has the right to safe life’

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today batted for Covid-19 vaccine for all and said it is the need of the country as everyone has the right to a safe life.

He said this as part of ‘SpeakUpForVaccinesForAll’ campaign launched by the party on social media, demanding vaccine for all citizens to protect them from the virus.

“Corona vaccine is the need of the country. You all should also raise your voice for it. Everyone has the right to a safe life,” Rahul tweeted.

The former Congress president also shared a short video about making the vaccine available for all citizens.