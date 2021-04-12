Sunainaa denies marriage rumours

Sunainaa who rose to fame in Tamil Cinema withhas also appeared in some good roles in filmsand last year grabbed everyone’s attention with

Her Trip got released recently and she has also signed a Telugu film Raja Raja Chora while the actress is also likely to sign a Tamil film to be produced by a well-known production house.

Recently, there were reports about her marriage. But the actress has denied those reports as baseless rumours. In her statement, the actress said that marriage is definitely not on the cards and she is fully focused on her career.