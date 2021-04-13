Amazon to sell iQOO 7 Series

Chennai: Smartphone brand iQOO has announced that its powerful 7 series will be available in India on Amazon.in.

It will have two devices in the line-up: iQOO 7 Legend and iQOO 7, both with flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processors.

The former will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 series chipset. Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing – iQOO said, “Our endeavour is to offer products with superior performance and unmatched experience. Our partnership with Amazon is a step further in that direction.”