AR Murugadoass to produce a biggie

A R Murugadoss and Om Prakash Bhatt team up to produce a Pan India film. The big-ticket movie titled 1947 will be directed by Pon Kumaran, jointly produced by A R Murugadoss and Om Prakash Bhatt, the movie will have a PAN India release.

The movie 1947 is under the pre-production stage and is scheduled to go on the floor soon in 2021.

Directed by Pon Kumaran, the film is jointly produced by A.R. Murugadoss and Om Prakash Bhatt under the banner Purple Bull Entertainment & A.R. Murugadoss Production.