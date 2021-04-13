CapitalVia expands business in south

Chennai: CapitalVia has announced upgrading the investment advisory space by introducing its customer portal ‘CapitalVia’ app with an eye on southern market.

The company said it is designed to enable seamless customer experience by providing real time advice and solving grievance through mobile application.

Speaking to the media at a virtual conference, Gaurav Garg, head of research, CapitalVia said, “the application will largely help the Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities to upgrade themselves on the right investment options and stock market by providing knowledge center and consumption of recommendations through one click.”