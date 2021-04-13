Covid-19: India records 1,61,736 new cases and 879 deaths

New Delhi: With 1,61,736 new infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 1,36,89,453 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the death toll increased to 1,71,058 with 879 new fatalities.

The number of active cases rose to 12,64,698 and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,22,53,697.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August; 30 lakh on 23 August; 40 lakh on 5 September; and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September; 70 lakh on 11 October; 80 lakh on 29 October; 90 lakh on 20 November; and the one-crore mark on 19 December.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 25,92,07,108 samples have been tested up to 12 April, of which 14,00,122 were done on Monday.