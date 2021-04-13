CSK to livestream original content

Chennai: As the country enters a new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), millions of cricket enthusiasts can now watch exclusive live streams and uploaded short videos by their favourite players from the team Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on Glance and Roposo.

‘Being a team built on loving fans, we always look for new ways to reach out to our supporters. This partnership with Glance and Roposo provides an exciting opportunity to engage with our fans on different digital platforms’, CSK CEO K S Viswanathan, said.

Glance, the lock screen content platform, and Roposo have partnered with the popular league team CSK as their official Lock Screen Partner and official Short Video App partner, respectively. The team will be live-streaming some special shows on Glance, and post original short videos on Roposo, throughout the tournament.