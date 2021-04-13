Mookkuththi Amman on Vijay TV

Vijay Television premiers Mookkuththi Amman, a super hit movie which was released in 2020. April 14 being a Tamil New Year Day, Star Vijay is all set for airing special programs and blockbuster movies this Wednesday.

Mookkuththi Amman was released in 2020 in Disney Hot Star that had a phenomenal response and the movie was critically acclaimed all over by Tamil audience.

The movie was directed by comedian actor RJ Balaji and a directorial debut. Co-director by N.J. Saravanan. The film stars Nayanthara, Urvasi, Sruthi Venkat, Madhu Mailankody, Abinaya, Moulee, Ajay Ghosh and many others.

The story revolves around a news anchor (R.J. Balaji) joining along with the title character (Nayanthara) to expose a particular ‘Godman’ as fake. The music was composed by Girish with lyrics written by Pa. Vijay. The song Aadi Kuththu sung by the all-time eminent singer L.R. Eswari was popular among viewers.

It will be aired at 11 am on Wednesday.

Star Vijay airs Titanic (in Tamil) at 8 pm. The American epic romantic film that was popular all over the world that was released in 1997. The movie is based on a sinking ship. The cast includes Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet. The movie was written, directed, and co-produced by James Cameron.