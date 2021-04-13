Prabhas surprises his fans on Ugadi

On the occasion of Udagi today, Prabhas took to social media to share the new poster of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The actor gives a retro vibe in the new poster.

Radhe Shyam will hit the theatres on July 30 in theatres in multiple languages. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a period love story featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Sharing the poster, the actor captioned it, One binding factor of the celebrations of these beautiful festivals is LOVE. Feel it. Cherish it. Spread it. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh and Poila Boshak (sic).