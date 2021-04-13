TN intensifies Covid measures

Chennai: With the number of coronavirus cases increasing in the State, several measures are being taken by the government to control the spread.

As a part of this, e-pass system has been reintroduced between Tamilnadu-Kerala. Tamilnadu government has said that those coming from Kerala should mandatorily get the E-pass from the eregister.tnega.org website.

Police personnel at the Kumuli border have already started checking for E-pass. Similarly, checking in the border has been increased at the Karnataka-Tamilnadu border. Sources said that those who are entering the State are allowed only after checking.

Meanwhile, vaccination for government employees is being carried out more effectively. Camps are being held at several places to carry out the vaccination. Though there are few reports that vaccine is not available in certain districts, officials said there is no shortage.

Apart from this pasting of stickers at the houses of people testing positive has restarted in Chennai. The stickers will have the details of how many days the people in the house should be in home quarantine.

Staff members of the Greater Chennai Corporation are also involved in tracking the contacts of those who tested positive. If more than three positive cases are reported in a particular street, then it will be declared as a containment zone.

It is said that 36 per cent of the active cases in Tamilnadu are from Chennai. Southern Railway has requested passengers to travel only if its absolutely necessary. “Passengers should wear mask, maintain social distancing and use hand sanitisers at regular intervals. Those who have symptoms should avoid travelling,” a Southern Railway communique said.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who chaired a high-level meeting Tuesday, said all government staff should get vaccine within two weeks. He also urged private companies to make arrangements for their workers to get vaccine.