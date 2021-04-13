TN posts 6,984 new cases, 2,482 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 6,984 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 9,47,129.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 2,482 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 2,69,614.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 771 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 204 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 285 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 73 and 504 new cases, respectively. Eighteen patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 12,945.

On the positive side, 3,289 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 8,84,199.