What is Jyothika’s next?

Jyothika, who was last seen in Ponmagal Vandhal, will be teaming up once again with her Raatchasi director Sy Gowthamraj. The film will be bankrolled by Suriya’s home banner 2D Entertainment.

We have completed the script and the film is in the pre-production stage. We are planning to go on floors around October-November this year when (Jyothika) ma’am is done with her current commitments. While I cannot say much about the film, I can confirm that she will be playing a doctor, says Gowthamraj.

The director also co-wrote the script for Veerapanin Gajana with Prabadesh Samz. Directed by Yasin, and starring Yogi Babu and Rajendran, this film is currently in its last leg of shoot.