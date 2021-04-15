‘Border is a gripping spy thriller’

Kuttram 23 duo Arun Vijay and Arivazhagan are working together in an action thriller. Titled Border, it is bankrolled by All in Pictures’ Vijay Raghavendra.

Regina Cassandra, debutant actress Steffy Patel and Baks Bagavathy are playing pivotal characters in this intense action thriller. Both Arun Vijay and Regina Cassandra have enough action scenes in the film.

Revealing the title, Arivazhagan says,’If Kuttran 23 was a medical thriller, Border is a spy action thriller. It will ooze with action all through. It speaks about patriotism in a different note’.

‘The movie has gripping storyline with enough twists and turns. Arun Vijay has given his best. And every character has a part to play in the movie.’

Arivazhagan says, ‘There is a theme song besides a couple of pulsating numbers to entertain muaic-lovers too’.

Rajasekar’s cinematography is another highlight. Being a spy thriller, he has given a nice tine to the film, he adds.

Besides Arivazhagan’s film, Arun Vijay has Agni Siragugal, Sinam, and a yet-untitled film with director Hari in the pipeline.