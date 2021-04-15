Get, set, go for Driver Jamuna

Aishwarya Rajesh plays a cab driver in Driver Jamun. It’s now known that the film, directed by Kinslin of Vathikuchi fame, will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Billed as a crime-thriller, the film went on floors with a traditional pooja.

Kinslin says that Aishwarya Rajesh has spoken to cab drivers in person to prepare for her role. ‘To incorporate their body language into her character, Aishwarya Rajesh met many drivers. And since the chase sequences in the film demand her to be physically strong, she is also working on her fitness.’

Driver Jamuna has music by Gibran and is being bankrolled by 18 Reels.