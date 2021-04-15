IPL: Virat Kohli to meet fans

Chennai: Vivo, the title sponsor of IPL 2021, has announced the #PerfectFan contest.

Through this, lovers of the game will have an opportunity to meet Virat Kohli and win prizes.

Nipun Marya, director, brand strategy, Vivo India, said, ‘Cricket in India is not just a sport. It is an emotion that binds the nation together. At Vivo, our constant endeavour is to elevate customer experience and bring Joy to our audience. What better way to do this than providing an opportunity to cricket lovers to meet their cricket hero – Virat Kohli.’